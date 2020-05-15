Vermont's Stay at home order expires Friday; expected to be extended

Vermont's Stay At Home, Stay Safe order expires on Friday, but it will likely be extended.

Governor Phil Scott will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. to talk more about guidance for various sectors trying to re-open, including the lodging industries.

Hotels and motels and other places to stay are working to open up next week. Retailers can open up on Monday.

Scott is expected to extend his Stay at Home, Stay Safe order, but ease up on some of the restrictions.

We could also hear more guidance about the future of hair and nail salons during Friday's press conference.

Joins us live on Channel 3.