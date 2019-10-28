Vermont's U.S. attorney prioritizes domestic violence cases

Vermont's top federal prosecutor is looking to make domestic violence cases a top priority of her office by using federal gun laws to hold abusers accountable.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says that's because these are not always easy cases to prove on the state level. Close to half the homicides in Vermont are domestic violence-related, and in the past few years, about 40% of those have included a gun.

Our Dom Amato took a closer look at the problem by the numbers.

Last year in Washington County, the advocacy group Circle answered almost 6,000 calls on their confidential hotline.

In Chittenden County, almost 4,000 reached out.

And in Lamoille County, just over 1,000, which was a 20% increase over last year.

Nolan plans to use specific federal laws to help get stiffer penalties for abusers and make the process easier for survivors.

"I've actually lost track of how many times we've been in front of a judge," Gretchen Gundrum said.

Gundrum is a survivor of what she calls intimate partner violence. In 2014, she says she was living in an unstable environment, abused mentally and emotionally.

"If your gut is telling you this is wrong and I'm in danger and I need to get out, take that step," she said.

The mom of two eventually removed herself and her boys from the situation. But being in and out of court was overwhelming.

"It's extremely stressful," Gundrum said.

Although Gundrum's abuse wasn't physically violent, many in Vermont can be. Nolan and her office are prioritizing domestic violence cases, bringing forward federal laws so survivors don't have to testify in court if they don't feel ready.

"Because they've been controlled by the abuser for so long, because they are scared, because they just want to deal with their trauma, all kinds of different reasons," Nolan said.

Accused abusers break federal law if they are in possession of a gun with a previous misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, under a restraining order, a drug user, have a prior felony or have been found legally mentally defective.

Testimony isn't needed from survivors and Nolan says these laws can be easier to prove than a typical state domestic violence case where a survivor may have to take the stand.

"It could lead to better results in the form of more serious consequences," Nolan said.

Nolan is meeting with state prosecutors and police, trying to spread the word that the U.S. Attorney's office prioritizes these cases.

But Nolan knows that domestic violence can't be solved by arresting and prosecution alone.

"We need to be talking about it to kids at a younger age," said Dawn Faringo of Steps to End Domestic Violence.

At Steps to End Domestic Violence, they focus on the community conversation about domestic violence, talking about the issue as early as elementary school to plant the seed and root out the problem.

"It's a problem that we don't, I mean it's not right there in the open, no one really knows how big the problem is because you don't see the problem," Faringo said.

To continue this work on the problem, Nolan says Vermont received grant money focusing on prevention and education. Vermont also received one of the only statewide technical assistance grants in the country, which is not money but advice and resources on rooting out all forms of domestic violence.