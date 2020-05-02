Vermont's U.S. attorney working to help tenants who experience sexual harassment

U.S. Attorney for Vermont is working to protect residents from sexual harassment during the coronavirus.

Christina Nolan will investigate landlords who are trying to sexually exploit their tenants during the pandemic.

This comes as many people who are struggling to ends meet and can't afford to pay rent.

The goal is to combat sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers, or other people who have control over housing.

The department is encouraging anyone who has experienced sexual harassment to file a complaint.

