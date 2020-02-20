Vermont's faith community joins fight against climate change

Members of Vermont's faith community are joining the fight against climate change.

The leaders of several churches will be at the Statehouse Thursday afternoon to urge lawmakers to do more. That includes the Episcopal Diocese Church of Vermont, Vermont Interfaith Power and Light and Unitarian Church of Montpelier.

The group says their policy platform focuses on approval of the Global Warming Solutions Act, 100% renewable electricity by 2030, efficiency utility modernization, and the Transportation and Climate Initiative.