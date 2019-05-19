Vermont's first short-term rental summit underway

The first state-wide summit to address the benefits and challenges of the short-term rental industry takes place in Brattleboro Sunday and Monday.

The educational event will review state policies, safety requirements, and hospitality skills. Airbnb and VRBO representatives will speak about advocacy for guests and hosts. Guest safety has been an ongoing topic within the Vermont legislature, so both the Department of Health and Department of Fire Safety will be there to explain the self-regulation guidelines.

There will also be a discussion about current tax laws for STR owners. A representative from the Department of Taxes organized efforts with Airbnb to collect nine percent rooms and meals tax directly from guests. They will disclose current collection data and future plans.

Each year, 300,000 people visit Vermont. The Department of Tourism says there's a need for multiple types of lodging options in the state.