Vermont's former education secretary kicks off campaign for governor

Vermont’s former education secretary has officially kicked off her campaign for governor.

Rebecca Holcombe, D – Gubernatorial candidate, hosted a campaign kickoff party on Sunday at Burlington’s St. John’s Club.

“It’s exciting. We started the campaign back in July and we’ve been working, going around the state, meeting voters and meeting the local democratic committees, talking to voters, and this is a chance to celebrate the progress we’ve made so far,” said Holcombe.

Holcombe highlighted some of her top priorities.

“People can’t live if we aren’t going to turn in to some of those big problems like the cost of healthcare, the cost of housing, making sure everybody has access to good education,” she said. “We have an economy right now that doesn’t work for far too many Vermonters. People are struggling to pay their bills. They need good jobs that pay them living wages. We need to make sure people that work hard are able to cover their bills and pay for their rent and not worry about healthcare.”

Holcombe told WCAX News that since hopping on the campaign trail six months ago, she has met people across the state who are having a hard time making ends meet. She says healthcare is a primary struggle.

“What I hear is that they’re feeling that things are getting worse. Their health insurance premiums have gone up by double digits. If you can’t afford healthcare, it’s not healthcare, it’s sick care. People literally can’t take care of themselves,” Holcombe said. “And these are problems that school boards can’t solve, communities can’t solve. They need a governor who’s going to lean in to figuring out bringing down the prices.”

Holcombe says the solution is what she calls a ‘responsive government.’

“The first job of governor is to improve the lives of the people. That means putting our resources where they make it better and where the make our communities stronger so that people can live well and prosper and be happy in our Vermont communities,” Holcombe said.

Holcombe’s supporters think she has the right background for the job but some of them are worried about the challenge of beating an incumbent governor, Gov. Phil Scott, R – Vermont, but they say they believe in Holcombe.

“Is Rebecca a polished politician? No. But is she authentic and does she mean what she says and does she have a track record of getting things done? Yes." Said Brian Shelden.

Shelden said he believes Holcombe will ‘solve problems for Vermonters.’

“Having someone whose goal is to not pitch something that they know isn’t going to happen but pitch things that work and to make them work,” Shelden said.

Representative Mary Sullivan, D – Burlington, said she supports Holcombe because of her ‘deep knowledge in education’ and dedication to climate reform.

“Since she’s announced that she’s running, she has talked a lot on the climate issues and the emissions reductions for greenhouse gases and she really digs deep and gets a thorough understanding about so I think we’ll really take some big steps forward with climate if she is governor,” Sullivan said. “She’s got a lot of energy and she’s got that vision and it seems like so many people who have met her have really been so impressed that they come away really solidly in that camp.”

Holcombe's only democratic opponent right now is Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman. Some of his campaign goals are addressing climate change and creating more affordable housing.