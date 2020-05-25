Vermont's free fishing day is June 13; no license required

Vermont’s free fishing day is coming up next month.

On Saturday, June 13, anyone can fish without a fishing license in the state’s streams and lakes.

The day also kicks off the start of the regular bass fishing season. That season runs through the last day of November.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the annual Grand Isle Fishing Festival, which is normally held on the annual Free Fishing Day, is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

