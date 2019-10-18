Vermont's jobless rate rises slightly but still 1 of lowest

Vermont labor officials say the state's unemployment rate rose slightly to 2.2% in September.

That's an increase of a one-tenth of one percentage point from August. Officials say if the preliminary data holds, this would be the first increase in Vermont's jobless rate since April of 2009.

Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said in written statement on Friday that despite the slight increase, Vermont's rate remains one of the lowest in the country, making it hard for businesses to fill vacancies.

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott highlighted a proclamation he signed earlier this month declaring October Careers in Construction Month, to encourage young people to go into the construction trades.

Around Vermont, the unemployment rate ranged from 1.8% in White River Junction to 3.4% in Derby.

