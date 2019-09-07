September 7 is the 14th annual Kelly Brush Ride in Middlebury. It's Vermont's largest charity bike ride.

The ride supports adaptive sports and ski racing safety. Funds raised from the ride provide direct support for equipment for people with spinal cord injuries, so they can enjoy things like skiing, basketball, cycling and tennis.

There are several options for bicycling routes through the Champlain Valley.

For the second year, golfers can also show their support by playing a round on the Ralph Myhre Golf Course at Middlebury College.

There is registration at the event, the day of.