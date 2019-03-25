Vermont's largest energy fair slated for April 6

Volunteers for the Waterbury LEAP program--that's the Local Energy Action Partnership-- will host the 2019 LEAP Energy Fair next Saturday.

Over the past 13 years, the free event has grown into the largest energy fair in Vermont with 600-700 visitors each year.

Attendees will be able to tour 75 energy-related exhibits and talk with experts about solar power, heat pumps, weatherization, energy audits and much more.

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to attend.

The 2019 LEAP Energy Fair is Sat., April 6, at the Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.