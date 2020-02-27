Vermont's largest health network prepared for coronavirus

Health officials in Vermont say there's a very low chance of you getting the coronavirus here but the medical community is staying prepared.

Officials at the UVM Medical Center say the hospital and its network of affiliates are aware of steps they need to take to keep staff and patients safe.

If someone were to test positive for the coronavirus, they would be isolated in one of many negative air pressure rooms at the medical center. That prevents the virus from spreading through the hospital.

Officials say preparing for previous large-scale diseases has helped them be ready for this, too.

"We don't ever embrace that but we also look back on it and feel appreciative that we've had the chance to refine our plans and that this one, although a little different, calls upon much of the same preparedness as the previous ones," said Dawn LeBaron of the UVM Medical Center.

Officials suggest washing your hands often and staying home when you're sick.

