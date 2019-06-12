Vermont's maple syrup sees strong numbers

The numbers are in for the Vermont maple industry, and they're even sweeter than usual.

Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts announced on Tuesday that the 2019 season yielded 7% more syrup this year over last.

That comes out to more than two million gallons.

This year, Tebbetts says sugar makers had a late start because of the cold with the earliest sap flowing the second week of January.

He says Vermont leads the U.S. in maple production, with the USDA reporting a half-a-million gallon increase since 2003.