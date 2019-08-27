Vermont's new director of racial equity gets to work

Vermont's new Executive Director of Racial Equity has been on the job for nearly a month now.

Gov. Phil Scott announced in June that Xusana Davis will work with state government agencies and departments to identify and address systemic racial disparities. He says she will also support the state's efforts to expand and bring diversity to Vermont's population.

Davis was previously the director of health and housing strategic initiatives for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Before that she was director of the New York City Council's Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.

We spoke with Davis about her hopes and dreams for the new position established by the Legislature last session.