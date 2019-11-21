Vermont’s sole juvenile detention center is empty

Vermont’s only juvenile detention center is empty for the first time in years.

Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester has been under scrutiny for years and has faced numerous lawsuits over procedures.

Chief Juvenile Defender Marshall Pahl says several factors have led to the decrease in population, including a combination of policy and law changes, individual litigation and advocacy.

Vermont Public Radio reports that lawmakers have been considering what to do with the facility.

The Department of Children and Families Commissioner Ken Schatz said in January he supports building a 30-bed facility to replace Woodside.

An email was sent to Schatz on Thursday.

