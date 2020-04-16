Vermont's special education teams share challenges with remote learning

Students with disabilities have another hurdle to learning from home, but Vermont's special education team is working with families on remote learning.

There are 250 special educators and speech pathologists in the Burlington School District.

Jordan Goodrich is one of them. He, and the others, have been tasked with developing individual education plans, or IEPs, for each of his students.

In total, district teachers have created more than 700 so far, but Goodrich says there's no textbook on how to do it right.

"I don't think anyone really knows what it should look like, and I think that unknown is incredibly difficult for a teacher that wants to give absolutely everything to their students," said Goodrich.

He also says because of the physical barriers, teachers can't keep an eye on their students during the day. Goodrich is collaborating with parents to help hold their kids accountable, sticking to a schedule so they'll stay on task.

"It's going to count a lot on families' engagement. I think a lot of families are really easing into this process, and I think that's most appropriate. In fact, that's what I've suggested to my families," said Goodrich.

