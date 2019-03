Vermont's spring snow goose hunt starts Monday and runs through the end of April.

It includes migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross' geese.

We're told the numbers of these geese have grown so high that they are destroying habitat for themselves and other species.

The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese and there is no possession limit.

A 2019 Spring Snow Goose Harvest Permit is required and is available at no charge.