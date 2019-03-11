Vermont's struggling small schools worry communities

Several small Vermont colleges are struggling, including St. Joseph's in Rutland.

We've told you about its falling enrollment, shaky finances and fight to remain accredited.

President Jennifer Scott is meeting with the Board of Trustees Monday to pitch a proposal about a potential partnership with another school. Scott says it's the only way to save the College of St. Joseph's.

Also in trouble-- Southern Vermont College in Bennington and Green Mountain College in Poultney. Both are slated to close. And Lyndon State and Johnson State were forced to merge in the face of falling enrollment. They now make up one school, Northern Vermont University.

All that contraction has effects on communities.

When Green Mountain College closes in May, it will take 100 jobs with it and millions in payroll. Plus, a loss of the students and staff who will no longer spend money in town.

That's a reality that other Vermont communities will also have to grapple with if their small, private colleges can't survive.

At a public meeting last week, we asked Ted Brady, Vermont's deputy secretary for Commerce and Community Development, what impact that has on the state's economy.

"Higher education is one of the most important drivers of the Vermont economy. Every corner of the state is touched by an institute of higher education. They employ people at good-paying jobs, they bring young people to our state. They bring young people to our state long term and short term. So the loss of any single college is devastating. The reality of higher education currently and the trends in higher education suggests that Vermont is not unique. Across the entire country, some of these colleges are closing, and it's devastating. In Vermont, one business closing is bad news. A business the size of one of our colleges is worse news. As to the long-term trend, all I can say is we recognize the importance of the higher education industry here in Vermont and are doing everything we can to try to help them," Brady said.

Green Mountain College's board is right now looking at proposals for what to do with the buildings and land after the college closes. And the community expressed several ideas. Most people we spoke with just wanted to make sure something that fit their town came in next.