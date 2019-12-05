Vermont's transportation agency moves to new offices

Vermont's Agency of Transportation has moved to new offices outside of the capital.

It operated out of Montpelier until a fire damaged its offices in June 2018.

A celebration of the relocation to Barre City Place was held on Wednesday in Barre.

The Agency of Education had been located at Barre City Place but has moved to Montpelier.

Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole says his agency tries to locate state offices in the downtown of cities to support economies.

Gov. Phil Scott, a Barre native, said the city will benefit from the move and receive a bolstered sense of pride.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)