Vernon apartment building damaged after dryer fire

An apartment building in Vernon is damaged by smoke and heat after another dryer fire in Vermont.

Firefighters from New Hampshire and Massachusetts helped out Vermont crews while aggressively trying to make sure the flames didn't spread.

It happened on Huckle Hill Road Tuesday.

Police say a man heard a popping sound, smelled smoke and then saw a fire on top of the electric dryer.

He tried to find a fire extinguisher, couldn't, and ran outside to call 911.

Firefighters say the dryer vent and lint trap didn't have a lint or debris, but that the fire did start at the dryer.

Experts say follow the manufacturer's instructions for maintenance of your appliances.