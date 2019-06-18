Veronica Lewis to remain behind bars as she awaits federal trial

A Federal court judge has decided that the woman accused in the 2015 shooting of her firearms instructor will remain behind bars.

Veronica Lewis/File

The attempted murder against Veronica Lewis was one of the three high -profile insanity defense cases dropped by the Chittenden County prosecutor this month.

Lewis was in federal court Monday facing two federal gun charges. The judge determined that she should be held in prison while she awaits a trial. They cited safety of the community as a concern to keep her behind bars.

Lewis was under the care of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.