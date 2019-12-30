Veteran UVM physician picked to lead UVM Medical Center

The University of Vermont Medical Center has tapped Dr. Stephen Leffler to take over the helm of the hospital.

The 26-year UVMMC veteran and Leicester, Vermont, native has been serving in the interim post since the retirement of Eileen Whalen in June.

Leffler received his undergraduate and medical degree from UVM. The 55 year-old went on to work in numerous positions including chief medical officer and chief population health and quality officer of the UVM Health Network.

"I feel honored and humbled as I take on this role," said Dr. Leffler said in a statement. "I am passionate about our people. I am passionate about our patients and our mission to provide high-quality care. And I am passionate about being a collaborative and accessible partner to our colleagues in the community. There is so much good here at this medical center. We have some issues to fix, but the good here is so powerful. This is a great place to work, and I want all of our staff to love working here. My plan is to be visible, to be accessible, to be transparent, and to listen. I have been given an amazing opportunity and privilege to lead the team here into 2020 and beyond. I am excited to get to work."

Dr. John Brumsted, who formerly served as president of UVM Medical Center, now serves as CEO of the UVM Health Network.

