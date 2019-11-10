Veterans Day celebrations

Monday is Veterans Day. There are activities and specials across our region honoring those who are currently serving or have served our country.

Here's is just a sampling:

The White River Junction VA Medical Center is hosting a ceremony to honor all who have served from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Music and light refreshments are provided.

In Plattsburgh, the Champlain Centre Mall salutes Veterans and Active Duty Military in the food court from 11 AM to 1 PM. Veterans and those currently serving can present their Military ID to receive a free lunch voucher to the food court and enter a drawing for prizes.

The Manor in Morrisville is hosting a moment of silence at 11, followed by a luncheon at 11:30. At 2, they'll celebrate with the color guard, remember those missing in action as well as prisoners of war and give special presentations to veterans, among many other events.

At 9 AM, students in grades four and seven at Christ the King School in Rutland will host an open door ceremony by demonstrating how to fold the American Flag, explain what the Pledge of Allegiance means and sing songs.

The Friendly Toast in Burlington will offer a free entree and soft drink for veterans and military personnel all day.