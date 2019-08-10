Veterans Portrait Project makes stop in Vermont

An award-winning photographer and combat veteran made a pit stop in Vermont on Saturday to add the faces of Vermont’s servicemen and women to her nationally-recognized project.

Stacy Pearsall is highlighting veteran’s experiences with nothing more than a camera and a passionate for storytelling. She started the Veterans Portrait Project after she was forced to end her military career after she was injured during her last combat deployment to Iraq.

“When I transitioned into the VA system, I felt really alone, isolated. I was recovering, not just physically recovering from my injuries, but also emotionally from my experiences,” Pearsall said.

She says those feelings of despair and loneliness dissipated when she met a World War Two veteran at the Veterans Affairs Department.

“He told me about being a World War Two veteran, surviving D-Day, liberating a concentration camp,” Pearsall told WCAX News. “And he could see my pain and wanted to help me. And I also knew in that moment that so many people like myself who I thought were overlooking me and I was overlooking them are doing that to so many veterans.”

From then on, she started taking pictures of veterans in the waiting room at the V.A. and she vowed to make sure all veterans stories are heard and seen.

In the past 11 years, Pearsall has traveled to 43 states and has taken more than 7,500 pictures of veterans. WCAX spoke with some of the veterans who got their pictures taken on Saturday. They said they’re thankful for what Pearsall is doing.

“We’ve seen a lot of things and we’ve done a lot of things and we’re proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud of what she’s done,” said Mike Papariello, a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2010.

Lloyd Goodrow who served with the Vermont Air National Guard after Sept. 11, 2001 said Pearsall is capturing a “little slice of history” with every picture.

“People who have been willing to raise their right hand and serve a cause greater than themselves. I think veterans are very unique in our community and they should be remembered. And it’s a wonderful way to commemorate them,” he said.

Pearsall says the Veterans Portrait Project provides a sense of healing for her and her fellow comrades, and is a way to thank them for their service, as well as continue hers.

“I want people to see veterans for who they are because in each and every portrait, that’s an individual with an extraordinary experience and amazing history,” she said.

Pearsall’s pictures can be seen inside the Pentagon, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, and V.A. offices around the country. Pearsall’s goal is to visit all 50 states by Veterans’ Day. She also has plans to expand the project and team up with veterans in the United Kingdom.

