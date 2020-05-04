Veterans memorial monument in Vermont vandalized

Officials say a veterans monument in Vermont was vandalized over the weekend to allegedly highlight a lack of diversity.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports a message that reads ”+65. POCs Lives Matter Too.” was spray-painted on the monument in Brattleboro.

The monument honors citizens who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

In December, the Brattleboro Historical Society said research shows that the number of soldiers honored at the Soldiers’ Monument, a separate memorial in Brattleboro, is incorrect because it did not include people of color.

The police department is investigating the vandalism.

The paint was due to be removed Monday.

