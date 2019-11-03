Veterans share stories and memories with community

Town Hall events focused on Veterans were held in three Vermont towns on Saturday.

Local vets shared stories and memories about their time in service at the McCarthy Arts Center at St. Michael's College in Colchester.

"You know I've been out of combat since 2006, and it's something that I still think about regularly; I think that it's not every really gonna go away, but your relationship to that moment to that experience is what changes," said Veteran Jon Turner.

The goal is to help Veterans speak openly about their experiences and allow the community see and understand them in a different light.

"I'm not a veteran myself, I think the least we can do is listen to each other," said organizer, Kristen Eaton.

Turner served in three separate deployments, two in Iraq, within the first three years of the conflict. He's happy Veterans are getting the chance to share memories of their service.

"It's a completely drastic change from being in a conflict to what would be considered a normal civilian life; and those transitions can take its toll," Turner said.