Veterans to speak about experiences at 3 town halls

Veterans are invited to share their stories at three town hall events around Vermont ahead of Veterans' Day.

The events are taking place in Colchester, Rutland and St. Johnsbury on Sunday.

Organizers say community members are encouraged to attend and listen to veterans talk about what their service means to them.

Marty McMahon, the host at the St. Johnsbury location, says "We often hear about veterans, but we very rarely get to hear from them, to hear their own voices talking about their experience."

The events are being held at 1 p.m. at the McCarthy Arts Center at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, the Rutland Free Library and Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury.

People who will be attending are encouraged to send an RSVP to vtvetstownhall.eventbrite.com.

