Veterinarians are adapting how they work to make sure pets are getting the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paws at Home vets bring exams, shots and ethanasia to a pet owner's house. Most brick and mortar vet offices have restricted public access and rely on telehealth during the pandemic.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning from 5-7 a.m., Christina Guessferd looks at how veterinary offices are making changes during the pandemic.