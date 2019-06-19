Veterinarians warn of dogs getting into compost piles

Nice weather this week has had many of you out with your dogs.

Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists say they've been seeing a lot of cases of dogs getting into compost piles.

They say this is a problem because of the chemicals in the compost.

According to a vet at BEVS, it's possible dogs can start to tremor after getting into the trash or compost. They say to look out for shivering, tremors, imbalance, vomiting or diarrhea.

Veterinarian Annie Kluetmeier says what's happening is your dog's body is becoming too hot from all that muscle activity.

If you notice those signs, it could possibly lead to organ failure.

"So people out gardening and stuff like that keep the dogs away from your compost pile, trash keep it covered fenced off and try to avoid that aspect of things and if they do get into it and they are showing twitching or tremoring get them into a veterinary clinic right away," said Kluetmeier.

Something else they are seeing is dogs getting poked by porcupines.

They say because their quills are barbed, it's best to make an appointment with your vet.

If you have any questions about your pet's health, officials say it's always best to give your vet a call to get your questions answered.