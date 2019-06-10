Veto clock ticking on handgun waiting period bill

Gov. Phil Scott has until the end of Monday to decide whether to veto a bill establishing a 24-hour waiting period to buy a handgun.

As of now, the Republican governor says he hasn't decided yet whether he will allow it to become law. If he doesn't sign the bill, it would also automatically become law.

Supporters say the waiting period gives gun dealers more time to run a background check and better protects suicidal people and domestic violence victims.

Opponents say a waiting period infringes on the Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners and they say it would hurt Vermont gun shows.

Scott has said he opposes new gun restrictions following last years sweeping changes he signed in reaction to a school shooting plot in Fair Haven.

The current bill also updates and provides clarity on restrictions on high capacity ammunition feeding devices approved last year.