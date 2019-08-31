Vice President Mike Pence leaves Vermont

A little more than 24 hours after landing in Vermont, Vice President Mike Pence has left the state.

Pence kicked off his second visit to the Green Mountain State on Friday with a ride along the Burlington Bike Path.

Later in the afternoon, he and the rest of his secret service made their way to the same home on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton where he stayed at last Labor Day weekend.

The Vice President flew out of Rutland Airpot on Saturday afternoon. Rutland County residents WCAX spoke to say that even if he Pence wasn't here for long, they were proud to show their beautiful, quiet corner of the country.

"Before last year, we never thought in a million years anything like the vice president staying at the end of our road would happen," Katelynn Brown from Hubbardton said.

Katelynn and her family have lived on Camp Road in Hubbardton for 14 years, but the last two Labor Day weekends, her sons have had the chance to witness what only a few get to in a lifetime.

"It definitely is good for my kids to see the importance of our government officials and what is involved in what they do," Katelyn said. "My oldest just started kindergarten and he loves the equipment."

Connor Brown, 5 years old: I saw a whole bunch of police cars and an ambulance.

Christina: What was your favorite thing that you saw?

Connor: The helicopter.

Other Hubbardton residents say the excitement at catching a glimpse of the secret service has no age limit.

"It's pretty cool having the vice president in Vermont," Ian Gill said. "We're just less than a mile down the road from him, and I've seen more secret service than I've seen in my entire life."

Now that the secret service has cleared out, Rutland County law enforcement is getting back to business as usual after a busy couple days.

"It's a very important job. Security for VIPs like this is extremely important," said Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard. "People sometimes don't understand that, but a good team of deputies is able to deal with the citizen, deal with the people that want to see what's going on, and keep everything safe."

Regardless of political affiliation, residents say they'd be happy to host Mike Pence again next year.

"The vice president can go pretty much wherever he wants, but he chooses to come to the state of Vermont, which tells me a lot about what we do in the state and what we are in the State of Vermont," Bernard said.

"Vermont is a politically controversial place, but whether you're blue or red, it shouldn't matter if a political person wants to come to visit our beautiful state this time of year," Gill said.

"It's beautiful, and we love it," Katelynn said. "It's quiet, and you can really get away and detach from the normal hustle and bustle."