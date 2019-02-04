Victim identified in fatal Winooski fire

Police have identified the man who died in a Winooski storage unit fire last week.

Authorities say the identity of Andrew Bissonnette, 39, was confirmed through dental records. His body was found Thursday inside the burned out remains of the building on West Spring Street. Officials say he was known to live in the Chittenden County area.

Fire crews were called to the building late Wednesday night and battled flames as high as 20 feet. Because the fire was so intense, fire officials chose to wait until the morning to continue. That was when Bissonnette's body was discovered.

Building officials say they were aware the homeless used the building for shelter from time to time and that Bissonnette was likely seeking an escape from the bitter cold.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.