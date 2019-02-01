Victims in NH carbon monoxide poisoning identified

Authorities have identified the Grafton County, New Hampshire, couple found dead in their home Tuesday from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were John Courtney, 71, and April Courtney, 63. Several cats and dogs also died.

The medical examiner ruled their deaths accidental due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

State authorities are asking that all New Hampshire residents take time to ensure they have working carbon monoxide alarms in their homes and test them on a monthly basis.