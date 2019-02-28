Victoria’s Secret closing more than 50 stores across the U.S. and Canada

Victoria’s Secret will be closing 53 stores across the United States and Canada after their parent company released their fourth quarter earning report.

L Brands, the company that owns the lingerie store, released that North American operations fell 35 percent during that time, and was down 45 percent for the 2018 fiscal year.

The company has not said which stores will close.

In 2018, L Brand closed 30 stores - one in Canada, the other 29 in the U.S.

On Thursday morning, L Brands stock dropped 6.6 with the opening bell on Wall Street.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show television ratings had an audience of 3.27 million viewers - the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001.

The Nielsen Company said the show has lost more than half its television audience in two years, the Associated Press previously reported.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.