Vigil aims to raise awareness about domestic violence

Domestic violence survivors and advocates are gathering in Plattsburgh tonight for a candlelight vigil.

STOP Domestic Violence organizes the vigil every year to raise awareness and offer a hand to anyone who needs help. There will have speakers, slam poetry, dancers and musical performances. Local law enforcement and officials will also be there to show support.

National statistics show one in three women and one in four men become victims of physical violence by their partners. When it comes to murder victims, one in 20 men and one in three women's deaths are caused by domestic violence.

"We want people to ask for help when they're ready and when it's most safe for them to ask for help. Each person's story is incredibly different and we always want to reiterate to the average person in the public is that the person experiencing domestic violence is the expert in their situation, so it's very important to never pass judgment," said Amber Brown-Rose of STOP Domestic Violence.

The vigil has been moved to the Plattsburgh Farmers Market because of the weather. It starts at 7 p.m.