Village chief wants to ban campaign signs from town property

The president of the Vermont village of Bellows Falls wants the community to ban political signs from town and village property.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Bellows Falls village President Deborah Wright says campaign signs popped up earlier this month at the town-run recycling center, which is built on village-owned property.

She has asked fellow members of the Bellows Falls Village Board of Trustees to adopt a formal policy banning such electioneering on municipally owned property.

Bellows Falls is a village in the town of Rockingham.

Wright says the issue will be discussed during a joint meeting next month of the Bellows Falls trustees and the Rockingham select board.

