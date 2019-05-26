Violence continues in Burlington parks

Burlington Police and the community are speaking out after three violent incidents in two different local parks in the span of just one week.

Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jon Murad says two assaults happened at Battery Park last Tuesday and the most recent incident happened on Saturday at Roosevelt Park. Police say two 20-year-old women allegedly scheduled a fight at the park just before 3 a.m. He says a male suspect, 22-year-old Chadd Quirk, accompanied one of the women to the scene and fired a single round into the air from his car before driving off.

“Anytime there’s gunfire in our city, we consider it to be a threat,” said Murad. “Those bullets have to go some place. In this instance, no one was injured. No one was harmed. But we take it very seriously that someone was willing to pull a trigger in Burlington.”

Murad says officers recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm and a shell casing from the scene. According to police, Quirk’s criminal history includes 11 charges with no convictions. He has also been identified as a person of interest in dozens of recorded police incidents.

Last Wednesday, Burlington Police apprehended 40-year-old Cory Lott and 41-year-old Tyrone Bryant in connection to a vicious attack in Battery Park that happened on Tuesday. Murad says these incidents are not related to the altercation at Roosevelt Park, and there's no current trend in gun-related violence. But he calls it concerning.

“We are concerned that three incidents of serious disorder have occurred in such a short time frame,” he said.

Some residents say they’re worried. Others say they feel safe in Burlington.

“I don’t really feel unsafe because I don’t think that it’s just anyone passing by. That it’s certain people who know each other,” said Ali Barritt of South Burlington.

Another South Burlingtonian, Joanne Hornsby, said “there’s so much good in Burlington.”

Burlington Police want everyone to know violence of any kind will not be tolerated, and they're asking for the public's help.

“It’s concerning to us. It’s something that we really want our neighbors to assist us with,” said Murad. “Public safety is a shared responsibility and we hope they will inform us when they sense disorder in the parks.”

If you have any information about these cases, call Burlington Police.

