Violent acts prompt lockdown at Clinton Correctional Facility

The Clinton Correctional Facility is on lockdown after acts of violence in the prison on Thursday and Friday.

New York Corrections Spokesman Thomas Mailey confirms several people were injured in those incidents.

Thursday, five inmates were treated at the facility and one was taken to a local hospital.

Mailey says on Friday, three staffers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one inmate is being treated at the facility hospital.

Mailey says the department has zero tolerance for acts of violence in their facilities and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.