Virtual Town Hall held fro Dem. candidates running for Governor

Community members had their chance to engage with the Democratic candidates running against Gov. Phil Scott for the state's top job.

The virtual town hall meeting was hosted by sunrise Middlebury, a group of young students fighting for climate justice.

They covered topics from the current political climate, racism in the state, the COVID-19 pandemic, and climate justice.

Rebecca Holcombe, David Zuckerman, and Pat Winburn were part of the debate.

Gov. Scott says until the state of emergency is over, he won't have a campaign staff or office, won't be actively raising money, and won't participate in normal campaign events.

He says he'll instead stay focused on protecting public health and restarting the economy.