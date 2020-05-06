Virtual classes teach composting before law takes effect

A law requiring Vermonters to compost, not trash, food scraps goes into effect summer of 2020.

To help, virtual classes on how to do it are being held.

The Composting Association of Vermont is hosting several workshops from May 3-9 to teach people how to get a compost pile going and celebrate International Compost Awareness Week.

They're free and the next one is Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. This event dives into the challenges and value of composting.

"Composting can provide a connection to nature, reduce the amount of trash you produce, and offer greater self-sufficiency during this pandemic," said Josh Kelly, materials management section chief at Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. "This week is a good time to find out how to start composting or learn where you can safely and affordably drop off your compost."

Some Vermont haulers will collect food scraps curbside. The other option is to drop off food scraps at a waste transfer station.

The list of events can be found by clicking here.