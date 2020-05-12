Virtual help for new parents

From birth to babyproofing, physical distancing and stay-at-home orders mean the in-person, hands-on support parents would normally receive isn't available.

Denise Bolds is a doula who recently helped New York mom Jaime Cruz deliver her baby when no one was allowed in the delivery room.

"Usually, I'm in the labor and delivery room with that mom or birth person and I'm able to touch them and see, you are using all of your senses. Now, in this virtual time, I couldn't use certain ones, so I had to use more hearing, I had to use a lot of intuition," Bolds said.

Jenni June is a certified child and family sleep consultant. Instead of her in-home visits, she's working with new parents Ingrid and Howard Cho virtually.

"They can call me, text me, email me, we can get on a Zoom call for 15 minutes and that's been really helpful. In fact, it's every bit as helpful as me being in their home," June said.

Jen Saxton owns Tot Squad, a company that connects parents with experts. It's now connecting them with online support.

Her company virtually helps parents install car seats properly and doing home assessments to help identify safety hazards for babyproofing-- ways to make sure physical distancing doesn't mean parents have to figure it out alone.