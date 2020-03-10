Virus concerns guide New Hampshire Town Meeting preparation

The purest form of democracy is about to get doused in hand sanitizer.

Coronavirus concerns are coinciding with New Hampshire's Town Meeting season, when voters come together to debate and vote on local budgets and other issues. The tradition typically involves hundreds of people packed into a high school gym for the better part of a day. This year, it will also feature plenty of hand sanitizer and hygiene reminders.

Margaret Byrnes of the New Hampshire Municipal Association says she's been hearing from concerned officials statewide, but none are postponing Tuesday's local elections or subsequent meetings to approve budgets.

