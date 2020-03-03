Virus concerns part of paid leave debate in New Hampshire

New Hampshire's Senate Finance Committee is recommending passage of a paid family and medical leave bill backed by Democrats and further study of a competing bill supported by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

The Democrats' version would require employers to provide benefits or send 0.5% of employees' weekly wages to the state. Republicans consider that an income tax and have proposed a plan that would cover state workers but would be voluntary for employers.

At public hearings Tuesday, Democrats argued their plan would better serve families if quarantines are necessary due to the spreading coronavirus.

