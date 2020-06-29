Virus death toll drops to 5 in NY, once the US epicenter

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the daily death toll caused by the coronavirus fell to 5 on Saturday - the lowest number New York state has recorded in more than three months.

Saturday’s total compared to 13 fatalities the day before as the number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 continues to fall.

The state’s daily death tally peaked at 799 on April 8.

The governor cautioned that the numbers could spike again if New Yorkers let down their guard down and fail to follow social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/28/2020 2:15:45 PM (GMT -4:00)