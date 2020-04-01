Gov. Cuomo provides update on COVID-19 in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Wednesday with an update on the latest on COVID-19 in New York.

The governor said there are now more than 83,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York and more than 1,900 people are dead. Another 3,000 are in ICUs.

Cuomo said experts are telling him the apex of the curve will happen at the end of April. That means another month of this.

He said the state will need 110,000 hospital beds for COVID patients and 37,000 ventilators.

But Cuomo said if people are strict about social distancing, the state could reduce that need to 75,000 beds and 25,000 ventilators.