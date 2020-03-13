Virus jitters leading to bulk buying

As schools threaten to shut down and businesses send their employees home, others are flocking to the stores. Our Olivia Lyons went to Costco in Colchester Friday afternoon to see what people are stocking up on and how the store is dealing with the influx.

It was hard to find a parking spot at the Costco in Colchester Friday afternoon. Some shoppers, like Jeffrey Hull, shop at at the store whenever he's in town for the essentials. "I stopped in this time to get the stuff and we got extras on top of that in case we are home with schools shut down. I've got four kids," he said.

Others who usually avoid the crowds, took the special trip to the store to prepare. "The fact that there's not much to fight this thing and the fear factor comes in because I have to come here to get it. Petrified," said Bruce Huff.

Costco said it is not doing interviews, but an employee we spoke with said they have all people working 10 to 13 hour shifts. The general manager, confirmed the store is still getting shipments and they are planning to stay open. But since the store has signs posted saying they have run out of toilet paper and other paper supplies, what are people doing?

"We're gonna hit the dollar store and we're going to go to Big Lots, becasue I've been seeing a lot of postings in my email thread saying Big Lots is trying to keep up with demand. So, it's on our way home, so is the dollar store. All you can do is try," said Cindy Mackechnie of Jericho

One woman who spoke with me in the parking lot said she thought it seemed no different than if people were preparing for Super Bowl sunday or any big holiday.

