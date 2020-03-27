Virus outbreak takes toll on New York City's public servants

The coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on New York City's civil servants.

Two people who helped keep New York moving during the crisis were killed by the virus Thursday. Transport Workers Union identified the victims as bus operator Oliver Cyrus and train conductor Peter Petrassi. The New York Police Department also announced its first coronavirus death. The city's police commissioner identified the victim as department janitor Dennis Dickson.

COVID-19 has attacked New York with increasing force. The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by 40% between Wednesday and Thursday.

