Virus rained grief on New York in April; will May be better?

New York’s horrible April is over. Only time will tell if the coronavirus pandemic that made it so awful will fade in May.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update on New York's COVID-19 efforts. It's scheduled to begin at 11:30. If you don't see the livestream above, click here for a direct link.

When April began, the virus was already raging. Nearly 2,000 people were dead.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that one model predicted as many as 16,000 deaths from the virus. At the time, that seemed grim. Reality has been worse.

Through Wednesday, the virus was believed to have killed at least 23,600 people in the state. Most experts agree the figure is an undercount since it only includes deaths that were officially linked to COVID-19 on the death certificate.

