Virus release denied for NH tax evader in armed standoff

A man awaiting resentencing for an armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 has lost a bid to be released from prison after claiming double jeopardy and coronavirus concerns.

A judge rejected Edward Brown’s request Tuesday.

The 77-year-old Brown was sentenced to 37 years in prison after the monthslong standoff at his home in Plainfield.

His wife, Elaine Brown, received a 35-year sentence, but the judge decided in January she could be released after serving over 12 years.

She’s seeking a divorce.

Prosecutors recommend that Edward Brown be resentenced to 30 years to life imprisonment.

His hearing has been postponed because of the pandemic.

