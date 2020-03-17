Virus spurs unemployment benefit expansion in New Hampshire

New Hampshire residents unable to work or those facing reduced hours because of the coronavirus pandemic will have access to immediate unemployment benefits, as well as temporary protection from losing their homes or having their utilities shut off.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued several executive orders Tuesday, a day after he banned both large public gatherings and dine-in service restaurants.

He says the latter decision was made in part to prevent St. Patrick’s Day revelers from flooding into the state from Massachusetts, which enacted similar restrictions over the weekend.

