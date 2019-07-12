Visiting Coast Guard cutters help patrol Lake Champlain

New patrol boats are out on Lake Champlain, but the two U.S. Coast Guard cutters aren't here to stay.

The Coast Guard crew from New Jersey is visiting to help patrol the lake and make sure boaters, swimmers and even paddleboarders are being safe.

Both crews believe the extra manpower will ensure more attention to detail from boaters.

"The reason why we're here, first of all, is to ensure the recreational boating safety and the public is safe on Lake Champlain up here. It's always nice to have a fresh set of eyes on the water up this way," Boatswain's Mate Chief Holly Campbell said.

Campbell says in their time off duty, the visiting Coast Guard crew has been enjoying downtown Burlington and the warm welcome they have received.

They head home next Tuesday.

The only expenses are for mooring the two ships in the harbor.